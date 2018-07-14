Ecru Holds Inaugural Peach Festival

ECRU, Miss. (WCBI)- If you were in Ecru on Saturday, there’s a chance you may have smelled something sweet lingering throughout the downtown area.

That’s because the mayor, police chief, and several other city leaders made history as they participated in the town’s first ever peach pie eating contest.

- Advertisement -

The contest helped to kick off Ecru’s inaugural Peach Festival.

Ecru is the home of Mississippi’s largest peach orchard.

Dozens poured into the area make the event fun and memorable for everyone.

“A lot of good people come from this area,” said Kevin Nowlin, a real estate developer. “It’s a one thousand population now, its just right to take a small town and make it very attractive for good people to live here, ride their bikes up and down the Tanglefoot Trail. “Its just a great area right now and people are coming back to the area for the small town environment and we want to continue our growth.”

City leaders said plans are already underway for Ecru’s second annual Peach Festival.