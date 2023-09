Ecru voters will head to polls soon to elect new mayor

ECRU, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Ecru will go to the polls to elect a new mayor next month.

Patty Turk resigned from the post earlier this week.

According to the Pontotoc Progress, the special election will be held on October 10.

Turk has reportedly built a house in Ecru’s city limits and plans to move into it this month.

