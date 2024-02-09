Edelen Renewables names Brandon Presley strategic initiatives VP

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The former Democratic candidate for governor in Mississippi is joining forces with a renewable energy firm.

Brandon Presley, who also served as Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District of Mississippi, has been named Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for Edelen Renewables.

The Kentucky-based solar development firm is best known for its work in pioneering coal-to-solar projects in Appalachia.

Presley said his focus will be to help bring renewable energy projects to rural areas.

“Much of what I did on my time on the Public Service Commission, trying to make sure our rural areas are getting to participate in the modern economy and right now we know for a fact that renewable energy and the economy are not reaching all areas, particularly in rural America,” said Presley. “So, my focus will be to make sure that we see that investment, private investment in rural communities and many of the areas that have been forgotten about throughout our country.”

Presley said Edelen Renewables will open an office in the area. One possible location is Okolona.

