Educator arrested for allegedly sending explicit pictures to child

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a north Mississippi educator allegedly sending explicit pictures to a child continues.

Rachel Rock was charged with enticement of a child.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said deputies received a tip about the reported messages being sent to a minor over social media.

There was a search warrant and investigators seized Rock’s cell phone.

Rock is an educator in a different county than where the juvenile lives.

She has been released on bond.

