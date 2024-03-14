Educator arrested for allegedly sending explicit pictures to child
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a north Mississippi educator allegedly sending explicit pictures to a child continues.
Rachel Rock was charged with enticement of a child.
Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said deputies received a tip about the reported messages being sent to a minor over social media.
There was a search warrant and investigators seized Rock’s cell phone.
Rock is an educator in a different county than where the juvenile lives.
She has been released on bond.