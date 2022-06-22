Edwards and Richardson plead not guilty in federal court in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus men arrested last week for allegedly filing false information in Paycheck Protection Program applications were back in court today.

Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were arraigned this morning in federal court in Oxford. They’re charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of money laundering.

Both men entered “not guilty” pleas in court this morning.

The federal government is accusing Edward and Richardson of using PPP money for real estate transactions, political contributions, charitable donations, loan payments for vehicles, payments for taxes, along with cash payments to family, friends, and coworkers.

Edwards owns J5 GBL. Richardson is the company’s president.

FBI agents raided the business last Thursday.

Edwards and Richardson face more than $2 million dollars in fines.

Their next court appearance is set for July 25th.