Egg prices rising, impacting the community in West Point

EGG

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – If you buy eggs, you know the retail price has been shooting up.

It’s no different for those who buy in bulk from wholesalers.

Restaurants and bakeries are also experiencing a bit of “shell” shock when they make their egg orders.

Eric Becker owns Pantry 45, a café, and bakery in West Point.

Becker said the cases of 15 dozen eggs that he buys for the business are now more than $100.

Those same cases cost between $20 and $25 in 2019.

He said they haven’t cut back on the number of eggs they use, and they haven’t raised prices on their menu items yet, but it’s hard when one of your main ingredients is becoming so expensive.

“But, yeah, we use a lot of eggs in all our quick bread, and cinnamon rolls, and just everything we make and bake, that is pastry-wise. So, yeah, it’s made it definitely challenging,” said Becker.

Becker said one of his suppliers is limiting quantities, but he’s hopeful that warmer weather will mean a lessening of bird flu and an increase in flocks and production.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.