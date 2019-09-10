Eight Days of Hope collecting donations for Dorian victims

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo based disaster relief ministry is collecting items to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Eight Days of Hope collected generators, Tyvek suits, chainsaws, dust masks, oil and gas for equipment, along with other items.

- Advertisement -

The ministry collected the items at the Bancorpsouth Arena parking lot.

Items will be shipped to Hurricane Dorian victims on the eastern coast of the United States, and also to people in the Bahamas.

“We’re just thankful that we get to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ and the community gets to be part of it through us and we are thankful the Lord has placed us strategically here in Tupelo and the Northeast to be able to send supplies and allow the community to be part of the relief efforts,” said Chandler Gurley, with Eight Days of Hope.

Ministry officials will visit the Bahamas soon, in preparation for a future volunteer trip.

Items heading to the Bahamas should ship out early next week.