Eight Days of Hope deploys Rapid Response Teams to Monroe County

Pontotoc County based ministry will be helping tornado victims for at least two weeks

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi-based ministry is helping tornado victims in Monroe County.

Eight Days of Hope has deployed its “Rapid Response” Team to Amory. Volunteers will start clearing trees and debris off properties, removing mud and debris from homes, tarping roofs, and other tasks on Wednesday.

The ministry is headquartered at Meadowood Baptist Church. Volunteers are asked to register there, and for those from out of town, lodging is provided.

Eight Days of Hope does all work at no cost to homeowners as a way to bring hope to those who are hurting.

“Our main mission at Eight Days of Hope is to share the love of Jesus. When you go through a storm you go through tragedy, you need something stronger than wind and water can take away, you need a foundation and our foundation is in Jesus, so we share that wherever we go, hope is here, hope is alive hope is strong, hope can withstand everything we face,” said Chandler Gurley with Eight Days of Hope.

Meals are also provided to volunteers. Eight Days of Hope will be in the Amory area through at least April 8.

You can find out more about how to register for the relief effort at the website eightdaysofhope.com

