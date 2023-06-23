Eight Days of Hope deploys to Moss Point, Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Eight Days of Hope (EDOH) is responding to help those impacted by the tornado that struck Jackson County on June 19, 2023. Skilled tree removal volunteers and heavy equipment operators will be in the Moss Point area starting Monday, June 26.

The storm left six injured and over 100 structures damaged. EDOH plans to bring a specialized group of volunteers and heavy equipment, including lifts and skid

steers, to help families on their road to recovery.

“Every storm causes damage beyond homes and buildings. The emotional impact for those in Jackson County is immense,” said Stephen Tybor III, EDOH President and CEO. “We are truly humbled to bring skilled chainsaw volunteers and skid steers and lifts to love and serve those in need in this community.”

Volunteers will be in the area from June 26 to July 1, 2023.

For more information about this outreach, please email info@eightdaysofhope.com. To support this outreach financially, visit eightdaysofhope.com

