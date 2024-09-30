Eight Days of Hope extends help to hurricane victims in Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteers from Tupelo’s Eight Days of Hope are on the ground in Georgia, prepping to feed emergency workers, volunteers, and local residents.

It’s the Rapid Response Ministry that moved into the Valdosta area following the storm damage from Hurricane Helene.

The team will be serving in the area starting Wednesday, October 2 and plans to stay through Monday, October 14. You can still volunteer to help with this project. Eight Days of Hope requires volunteers be 16 or older.

These pictures are from the Mass Feeding Ministry in Perry, Florida where over 2,000 meals have been served since the storm hit.

To find out how to volunteer or donate your time or money, go to eightdaysofhope.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.