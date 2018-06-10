Eight Year Old Elvis Fan Is Practicing For Future Tribute Artist Competitions

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Elvis Festival may be over, but the memories remain for thousands of fans. There is one pint sized fan who has some cool moves and big dreams.

Whenever Elvis Tribute Artists are on stage in Tupelo, a young fan from Pontotoc is not far away, mimicking the moves.

Eight year old Benjamin Hall is a big fan of Elvis and his music.

“It makes me want to dance,” Hall said.

April Hood brings Benjamin to the concerts. She began babysitting Benjamin when he was four months old, and she always played Elvis music.

“He just started dancing, wanting to get an Elvis suit, so I brought him to his first Elvis festival when he was two, was two years old and sat through three hours of a concert,” Hood said.

April brings Benjamin to the Tupelo Elvis Festival every year. It wasn’t long before he was copying the tribute artists.

“Once I saw a guy,he was on his knees and he bent his back and kept going lower and lower, I think I remember that, “Benjamin said.

Many of the Elvis Tribute Artists remember Benjamin and are even friends. In fact, Cody Ray Slaughter gave Benjamin two of his stage rings.

“This is just amazing,” Benjamin said.

And another award winning tribute artist, Ben Thompson, invited Benjamin on stage.

Benjamin says he would like to be an Elvis Tribute Artist one day, and he knows the fans will still be screaming.

Benjamin has one custom Elvis stage outfit and he now has his eyes set on the famous black leather costume his idol once wore.