More Eiland Middle School Students Become Sick, Investigation Continues

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Four students and a teacher leave Eiland Middle School on Thursday morning, becoming the latest victims of an unknown sickness at the school.

Louisville Municipal School District Superintendent Randy Grierson says Atmos Energy has confirmed there is no gas leak and no evidence of carbon monoxide inside the building.

10-20 students have fallen ill at the school this week, at least two of the kids were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Grierson says those students did have some pre-existing conditions.

School administrators say the students started to become ill earlier this week on the 8th grade hall.

On Thursday morning, students in multiple areas of the school became sick. Grierson says one of the students admitted to vaping before coming to school.

The district released a statement to parents on Wednesday. In part it said, “we have had reports of alleged vaping. Some students may have come in contact with substances or been exposed to fumes leading to their condition.”

Multiple state and local agencies are helping the school district investigate the rash of illness, including the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Winston County EMA Director Buddy King says a Mississippi National Guard unit will go through the school on Thursday and take air samples, to make sure there are no chemicals in the air and clear the school.

The school district is also cleaning the 8th grade hall to ensure there are no lingering fumes or agents.

