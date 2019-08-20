El Paso mass shooting suspect on suicide watch

El Paso, Texas — El Paso shooting suspect Patrick Crusius has been placed on suicide watch, CBS El Paso affiliate KDBC reports.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said he decision was made by medical staff but no other information was provided on why the move was made.

Shooting suspect Patrick Crusius, charged with capital murder for a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, is seen in photo released on August 5, 201919 El Paso Police Department / via REUTERS

Crusius is accused of opening fire at the Walmart in east El Paso on Aug. 3, killing 22 people and wounding or injuring dozens of others.

The arrest affidavits say he targeted Mexicans in this border city.

Crusius is facing capital murder charges. He is being held in isolation and without bond at the El Paso County Detention Center.