Elderly residents receive goodie baskets through “Happy Irby Fund”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to a tradition started at the Columbus Air Force Base, dozens of elderly residents are enjoying baskets full of goodies and fresh fruit.

The Honor Guard delivered over 80 baskets this morning.

The baskets were provided by volunteers for the “Happy Irby Fund”, named after George “Happy” Irby.

He was a longtime employee of CAFB who used his tips to help less fortunate families during the holidays.

Some of the volunteers who delivered baskets today have been helping for decades.

