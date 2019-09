COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It is election day for Ward 1 voters in Columbus.

Ten people are vying for the seat.

- Advertisement -

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

The seat came open after long-time councilman Gene Taylor died. He had served since 2006. If a runoff is needed, that be on October 15.

We plan to have results for you tonight on WCBI News at 9 and 10.