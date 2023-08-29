Elections continue as Mississippi voters head back for Runoffs

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi voters headed back to the polls to take care of some unfinished business.

Candidates across the state found themselves continuing their Primary campaigns after the first round of voting back on August 8.

In our viewing area alone, nearly 40 primary races ended without a candidate receiving the necessary 50% plus one to win a race outright, forcing the run-offs.

With only a few races on the ballot, turnout polling places across our viewing area has been described as light.

