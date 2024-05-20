Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Itawamba County left one man facing several different drug charges and felony escape.

On May 16, the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department alongside the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Fulton Police Department conducted a traffic stop in Mantachie.

23-year-old Dustin Wildmon was stopped for careless driving. When law enforcement searched the vehicle they found 600 fentanyl pills and amphetamines.

During that search, Wildmon attempted to flee the scene but was caught by the help of a good Samaritan.

Wildmon was charged with trafficking of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, and felony escape.

Wildmon is in custody at the Itawamba County Jail. His bond had been set at $100,000.

