State agencies to celebrate Mississippi EMS Week in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – This is Emergency Medical Services Week in Mississippi. This is the 50th anniversary of National EMS Week.

EMS Week is a time to thank emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, and paramedics who provide lifesaving care.

It also educates the public about the services they provide.

The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Office of Emergency Medical Services are hosting a 50th-anniversary celebration on Tuesday, May 21 in Jackson at the Trade Mart on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

