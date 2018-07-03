Electric co-ops consider providing broadband internet in Mississippi

There is a move to change Mississippi law to allow electric cooperatives to provide broadband internet service.

Some co-op’s, such as 4-County Electric Power Association, are already mulling over the possibility.

4-County says it would consider the service if it makes sense financially for their members.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley wants to change the law, making it similar to Alabama’s law.

Experts say cooperatives would need grants to cover the costs of the broadband infrastructure so rural customers wouldn’t have to foot the bill.

One advantage for the electric providers could be real time communication with sub-stations and meters.

However, it would also mean more government regulation in the telecommunication industry and more workers.