Electric producing company to possible build in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A $200 million electric producing company could soon build in Lowndes County.

M-S Solar 5 is a solar electrical power generation and storage company.

Monday, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors approved a fee-in-lieu tax incentive for the project.

Golden Triangle LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins brought the plan to county leaders.

The project would locate near Charleigh Ford Drive, behind Paccar.

In its agreement, the company says it could expand. This means the deal could end up worth about $300 million and produce close to 300 megawatts.

Under the tax agreement, the county would get about $395,000 a year and the schools would receive approximately $466,000.