NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – New Hope Elementary students learn what it’s like to wear a badge.

167 second graders toured the Columbus Police Department this morning.

They went in the courtroom at the municipal complex, saw a holding cell, and where officers meet.

Later, the group also got to check out a police car and motorcycle.

Assistant Police Chief Fred Shelton led the tour.

He says C.P.D. likes to show kids more about police work and to have more positive interactions law enforcement.