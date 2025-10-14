Elementary school in Water Valley evacuates after a bomb threat

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – An elementary school in Water Valley was evacuated after a bomb threat earlier on October 14.

Water Valley Police said an elementary student made a bomb threat to classmates.

Once school administrators were told, they called the Water Valley Police and Fire Departments.

Students, staff, and faculty were evacuated from the building.

A bomb-sniffing dog from the University of Mississippi was brought in to sweep the campus.

No bomb was found, students returned to the building, and classes resumed.

