Elementary school in Water Valley evacuates after a bomb threat
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – An elementary school in Water Valley was evacuated after a bomb threat earlier on October 14.
Water Valley Police said an elementary student made a bomb threat to classmates.
Once school administrators were told, they called the Water Valley Police and Fire Departments.
Students, staff, and faculty were evacuated from the building.
A bomb-sniffing dog from the University of Mississippi was brought in to sweep the campus.
No bomb was found, students returned to the building, and classes resumed.