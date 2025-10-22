Elementary students dream big at unique career fair

Calhoun County Career and Technical Center sponsors career fair targeting third and fourth graders

CALHOUN COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Even in the third grade, M.D. Jennings knew he wanted to be a professional athlete.

“It is something I have been working towards since day one,” Coach Jennings said.

Jennings spent three years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and has since returned to Calhoun City, where he is now the head coach. He said it is never too early for students to start planning and preparing for their future.

“If you want to be a professional athlete, or anything in life, one, you need an education, and two, you need to have a work ethic,” Coach Jennings said.

Third and fourth graders rotated through the MSU Extension offices in Pittsboro, visiting professionals from a variety of careers, including law enforcement.

“This little guy here, his name is Denali, he is an Eastern Screech Owl. He was illegally taken captive and rescued. Now he is with a wildlife rehab,” said Master Sergeant Carroll Speights, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

At the Health Sciences Table, kids could try out a larger-than-life Operation Game.

“Have to have a steady hand, we have CPR dummies over there so they can learn how we save people,” said Health Sciences Teacher Brooke Stewart.

And at the WCBI exhibit, the grade schoolers took the mic, and became roving reporters, interviewing people at the career fair.

In all more than 300 third and fourth graders went through the career fair.

Some of the career coaches will visit with the third and fourth graders in the near future, and get their thoughts, and more questions, about careers that sparked their interest.