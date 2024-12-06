Elementary students ‘Shop with a Cop’ in Tupelo

Fourteen students are treated to a shopping spree as part of a community initiative to bring holiday cheer to families

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Some young shoppers arrived in style at Tupelo’s West Main Wal Mart, complete with a police escort.

Once inside, each student was paired up with a Tupelo police officer to Shop with a Cop.

“Through relationships teachers have built with students we were able to identify those kids who need a little extra holiday cheer and we were able to provide that and it was such a blessing to see,” said Dr. Anthony Golding, principal at Pierce Street Elementary.

The young shoppers were focused, going up and down the aisles, determined to make the most of their $300 budgets.

“I have been shopping for stuff I really want and I got some stuff for my mom and uncle. I got myself a light saber toy , two Roblox gift cards worth $50, Pokémon cards, don’t know if I said this, a light saber and a few other things,” said Danny.

What is fun about it?

“Everything, I get to spend money and I make them broke,” said Paige.

You had the chief of police with you?

“Yes, he let me go over budget, 20 dollars. I spent it on my sister, got her some baby clothes she is six months old,” said Chloe.

Fourteen students took part in the shopping spree and while it is a treat for the kids, police officers have just as much fun.

“This is the best part of my job, associated with Shop with a Cop, I really enjoy it, the officers like it and kids have a great time. Any positive interaction we can have with children will pay dividends down the line when they become adults,” said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka.

As they checked out, Wal Mart associates made sure the kids and cops had some sweet treats to wrap up their shopping spree.

And after the shopping trip, the students joined the officers for lunch at the Tupelo Police headquarters.