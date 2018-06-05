Elk attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park, authorities say

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For the second time in three days, an elk has attacked someone in Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service said Tuesday that a female elk with a calf attacked 53-year-old park visitor Penny Allyson Behr of Cypress, Texas, behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel.

Yellowstone officials say the elk surprised Behr as she walked between cabins. Behr backed away but the elk kicked her in the head and body.

Behr was taken to a hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately released.

CBS affiliate KGWN-TV of Cheyenne, Wyoming, reports that a female elk with a calf repeatedly kicked Charlene Triplett, 51, of Las Vegas in the head and body behind the same hotel over the weekend. Triplett was in fair condition Tuesday.

Park officials are unsure if it was the same elk. They say the animals aggressively defend their young.

KGWN-TV writes that people should stay at least 25 yards away from the wild animals.