Elvis’ boyhood friend dies after illness

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A boyhood friend of Elvis Presley and historian at the singer’s birthplace and museum has passed away.

Guy Harris grew up with Elvis in East Tupelo and stayed in contact with the singer after he became a worldwide superstar.

Harris was the historian at the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum, where he would share his memories of his boyhood friend with Elvis fans from around the world.

The lifelong Tupelo resident was a regular at the annual Tupelo Elvis Festival. Harris was honored by the city of Tupelo in 2018 for his work promoting Elvis’ legacy for tourists.

Harris was 81-years-old.