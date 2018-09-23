Elvis Fan Club Concert

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of people packed Tupelo’s Lyric Theatre for an evening of music spanning the career of Elvis Presley.

Cody Slaughter is one of the top Elvis Tribute Artists in the world.

He headlined a benefit for the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club.

The Harrison-Arkansas native won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in 2011 in Tupelo, and went on to win the event at Graceland that same year.

He has also been working on a project of original music as he tours the world paying tribute to Elvis Presley.

“I’ve got a good friend of mine, his name is Brad Mitchell, and me and him write songs together, we tour, we just produced a show, we created a band called “The Backups.” It’s a pretty unique band because we just back it up, there’s no lead vocal, it’s funny. So, I’m always working on things. I’m getting some stuff copyrighted and we will see where the road takes us.”