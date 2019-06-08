Elvis Festival Pet Parade

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Elvis Festival is continuing into the weekend in downtown Tupelo to celebrate the life of Tupelo’s favorite son.

This morning fans packed into the Bancorp South Arena for the fifth annual Elvis Pet Parade.

It was a unique event to celebrate Tupelo, celebrate Elvis, and get pets and people out together to raise money for the Tupelo Humane Society.

Each contestant sported the owners favorite Elvis theme.

“Really anything that celebrates Elvis. First of all, the pet has to be safe and control that’s number one. Then creative, celebrating Tupelo or Elvis or really anything that’s a theme,” said Dr. Laurie Dilworth.

Outside the arena, fans got a chance to meet with two of the six DiCasa Dancing Ponies.

The specially trained horses perform dances in shows across the area and were a special treat for those attending the Elvis Pet parade.