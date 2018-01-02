Elvis Tributes Across Generations

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – They may be more than ten years apart, but Cody Ray Slaughter, and Riley Jenkins show their appreciation of Elvis Presley and his music every time they take the stage.

Slaughter won Tupelo’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute artist contest in 2011, and went on to win the grand champion event in Memphis that same year, but the Harrison Arkansas native began polishing his act as a teenager. He and Riley have become friends.

“It’s kind of neat to see the way the world goes around, I’m older now, I’m 26, he’s 15, so as much as maybe I help him, he does the same for me,” Slaughter said.

Riley first saw Cody, along with other Elvis Tribute Artists at an event, when he was 9 years old and he was hooked.

“For a 9-year-old, it really sunk in hard, I wanted to be like them,” Jenkins said.

Riley’s mother, Jessica, is thrilled with her son’s success as a young Elvis Tribute Artist.

“Sometimes I still like listen to him and look at him on stage and think, wow that’s my kid, it’s very awesome to sit at the back of an arena or place and see three thousand people stand for your baby,” said Jessica Seay.

Jessica has become close with Cody’s mother, Sheila Hampton, who shares stories and advice.

“It’s been very busy, he was in the Million Dollar Quartet, I always tried to get him to do guitar lessons when he was young, he didn’t have time for that, he wouldn’t sit still long enough for that,” Hampton said.

Both Riley and Cody are looking forward to a busy 2018 , with support and encouragement from fans and family.

Cody and Riley have large Facebook and internet followings. For more information on their schedules, go to codyrayslaughter.com and facebook.com/riley.jenkinseta