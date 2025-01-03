EMA offers assistance for those who received storm damage

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Cleanup continues after 27 tornadoes hit the state of Mississippi.

Clay County reported damage to 65 homes and two farms, the most in the state.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado with winds up to 85 miles per hour in Clay County.

Two families were displaced and were staying in hotels with help from the Red Cross.

West Point, Clay County EMA Director Torrey Williams said if you have damage and no one has been to assess your property, please give them a call.

Tarps are available for those with roof damage. Authorities reported no injuries.

If you would like to help, please contact the local emergency management agency.

