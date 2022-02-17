EMA Services prepare in advance to prepare for potential severe weather

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The WCBI Meteorology team has been preparing for us the potential for severe weather all week.

And Emergency personnel have been taking note. Lowndes County Emergency Services Director Cindy Lawrence held a meeting this morning with several agencies to review their plans in case a tornado or other severe weather event strikes the county.

There are many agencies involved in emergency response, including, law enforcement, fire, hospital and medical services, and volunteer groups.

So, it is important that everyone is on the same page when the time comes to act.