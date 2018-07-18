Embezzlement case against former head of ICDC and wife dismissed

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two-and-a-half-years of legal limbo are over for the former head of the Itawamba County Development Council and his wife.

Judge Thomas Gardner has ordered the embezzlement case against Former ICDC leader Harvey Clements and his wife Sandy dismissed.

Gardner’s order took the case a step further saying the case could not be pursued again.

Both were indicted in November 2015 on charges they embezzled in excess of $25,000 from the economic group.

Prosecutors never disclosed the exact details on the case.