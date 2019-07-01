Embezzlement investigation leads to more arrests & drug seizures

LEE & CHICKASAW COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation into alleged employee theft and embezzlement from a Northeast Mississippi beer distributor leads to more arrests, including the seizure of drugs and cash.

The investigation began June 19th when Mitchell Distributing Company reported multiple incidents of employee theft.

Since then, seven people have been arrested.

Investigators say the suspects would steal beer and other products and re sell the stolen goods to individuals and at least one store.

On June 21st, a search warrant was served at the Happy Mart in Okolona. Officers found beer products and a metal cart allegedly stolen from Mitchell.

They also confiscated alleged drug paraphernalia. Mohamed Moshin was arrested and charged in that case.

“All alcohol and beer purchased must be received through an approved wholesaler, therefore this violation could affect not only individual at store purchasing it from prior employee of Mitchell, but it could also jeopardize their beer permit,” said ABC Agent Pat Daily.

On June 27th, Lee County Sheriff’s Department got a call about someone selling beer from a home in Okolona.

Jason Foulks, 45,was arrested and is facing several charges.

Authorities say it is all the result of a joint investigation between Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control.

“You can see this was not just a situation of what you would call bootlegging, but they had contact with other drug users, and alcohol was used to reel these people in,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

“This just shows coordination between departments started out looking for stolen merchandise how it turned into a pretty substantial amount of illegal narcotics,” said Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers.

Investigators say the value of the stolen beer is nearly $200,000.

Authorities say more arrests could follow as the case unfolds.

Authorities believe the thefts have taken place during the past six months.