EMCC adds new Heavy Civil Construction program

MAYHEW, MISS. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College is giving area industries an up-close at its new Heavy Civil Construction program.

The school held an open house today at the Communiversity.

The new course will give students hands-on training with heavy-duty equipment.

Visitors were able to see simulators that will demonstrate operating machines for students.

The simulators will also help instructors track student progress.

“What students will learn how to do is operate heavy machinery, grade, read blueprints all the things they need to do to be successful to get on the job quickly. Home their skills or develop their skills from the start if they don’t have any, to begin with so; they will also get to network with employers,” said Courtney Taylor, EMCC Communiversity Executive Director. “They will do sight visits and so they will get a job interview if they finish the program to go to work in really high wage great jobs.”

The 12- week course is set to begin January 11th. Enrollment for the classes is already underway.