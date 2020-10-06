EMCC adjusting to COVID19

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) — COVID19 has presented many challenges for colleges across the country, forcing many to transition from traditional in-class learning to virtual.

And while the transition has been difficult for some, EMCC President Scott Alsobrooks said their adjustment is going well.

“I think we learned to cooperate to work together across the spectrum,” said Alsobrooks. “You know I spent more time talking to superintendents and other college presidents and university presidents just sharing best practices and thoughts, I think has really helped us come together.”

But Alsobrooks said fewer students are enrolled. And that, he says, is concerning.

“Our enrollment is down about 10 percent fall-to-fall,” said Alsobrooks. “The national average is about eight so we are kind of falling in line where the national average is. It appears and a lot of numbers are still coming in, but it appears that the COVID pandemic is affecting more of your lower socioeconomic population and their ability to get back to school and that’s a key demographic for us.”

Alsobrooks said their focus is to help those in need of tuition help as he hopes to see an uptick of enrollment come spring.

