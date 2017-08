UNDATED (WCBI) — Five teams from Mississippi will begin the 2017 season ranked in the NJCAA Top 20.

EMCC is the highest rated team at No. 2 in the preseason poll while Northwest and Northeast all sit inside the top 10.

Holmes and Co-Lin are the other two from the Magnolia State in the top 20 while ICC is receiving votes.

See the poll in its entirety below.

Poll for 8-14-2017