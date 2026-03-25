EMCC Director of Adult Education discusses Launch Pad East with local business members

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College has a continuing mission of helping people of all ages launch their education and careers.

Tshurah Dismuke, the Director of Adult Education, spoke to business leaders in Columbus today about the program available through EMCC’s Launch Pad East.

Launch Pad is available to anyone who has less than a high school education or doesn’t have the basic skills necessary for educational advancement or a career.

Launch Pad offers free classes to help them prepare for high school equivalency testing, like the GED, or testing they may need to begin workforce training, such as WorkKeys.

There are also classes to help people improve their scores on those and college preparatory tests.

In Columbus, Launch Pad is centrally located at the former Greater Columbus Learning Center building on Military Road, but there are also online classes available.

“Just that we’re in the community to serve and help individuals transition from one area of their lives to the next area of their lives. And, being in the community and being able to offer those services, we definitely want to help,” said Tshurah

EMCC also has Launch Pad locations in West Point, Mayhew, and Scooba. You can go to eastms.edu slash programs for more information.

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