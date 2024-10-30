EMCC hosts a cooking competition for high school students

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNTIY COLLEGE (WCBI) – Some area high school students spent their day testing their culinary skills and knowledge.

East Mississippi Community College’s Culinary Arts Program hosted itsw second annual Golden Triangle Chopped Competition at Lion Hills.

Students from career technical centers in Starkville, West Point, Columbus, and Lowndes County took part in 3 rounds of cooking events, where they had to create appetizers, entrees, and desserts using specific ingredients.

They were also quizzed on their culinary knowledge.

EMCC’s Culinary Arts Program Director, Jakiero Dismuke, says the hospitality industry is the third largest employer in Mississippi, and what the students are learning in their current classes and what his students are learning at Lion Hills can prepare them for more than just the kitchen.

“There’s different avenues. They don’t have to actually be a chef. They can be the person who comes in and sells groceries, book events, does catering services. In the hospitality industry the job range is very wide. You just don’t have to be the person in the kitchen cooking”, said Dismuke.

Dismuke said there are job openings locally where people with basic cooking skills can train on the job, build their skills, and move up.

