MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI)- Seventh and Eighth graders have taken over the EMCC Campus for Camp AMP.

The week-long camp gives students the chance to get hands-on experience in manufacturing.

The kids had the chance to work in the different technical labs at the campus.

The worked on welding, web design, and team building.

The campers went on field trips to different businesses across the Golden Triangle.

There are four sessions of Camp AMP, with session two starting Monday.