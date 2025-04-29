EMCC hosts “Employer in the Foyer” job fair in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Communiversity at East Mississippi Community College hosts “Employer in the Foyer.”

Local businesses and industry partners had the opportunity to speak with attendees about job openings, career pathways, opportunities, and build connections.

Around 40 employers were there to speak with attendees.

WIOA Case Manager Tobie Fears said events like these are needed in the Golden Triangle Area because many may not realize all the opportunities available.

Hunter Winborne with Huber Engineered Woods said the new facility in Shuqualak will employ 150-160 people, and events like this will help them build connections and partner with the community.

“We’re in the process of hiring. We’re planning on ramping up production, of course, Q1 of next year. So we’re going to start hiring the next few months, well, this month and moving forward, to start getting people trained and developed. And so we’re hoping today and with a job fair that we’re hosting next Thursday to start introducing ourselves to the community, you know, people building those relationships so that as we hire people, we’re well known and become an employer of choice in the East Mississippi area,” said Windborne.

“A lot of people don’t know how to go online, or they don’t know how to get in touch with certain employers. So we just have everybody in one central location. I hope a lot of people get hired, and if not hired, even go back to school because at EMCC, we’re here to help people go back to school and get back in the workforce,” said Fears.

The job fair was from 9 am to noon. This event was free and open to the public.

