EMCC hosts White Coat ceremony for nursing students

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WCBI) – Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare industry. That’s why new hands in the field are always welcome.

East Mississippi Community College held its White Coat Ceremony this week.

A graduation ceremony for students receiving associate degrees in nursing.

As part of the ceremony, students are draped in white lab coats and are told to read a student nurse oath aloud.

Jamonicia Johnson, the EMCC director of the nursing program, said this oath is the verbalization of what the white coat ceremony is meant to symbolize.

They are obligated to serve the public with a patient-focused approach in mind.

“We want to remind them that when they’re going to the clinical practice, they are still serving the public. And they’re trying to keep health care human with the patient focus in mind. Sacrificing yourself to serve others. Nursing is a calling. It is not something that you just do. You get to do, you get to serve others. So nursing is a form of ministry,” said Jamonica Johnson, Director of Nursing Program and Associate Dean of Health Sciences.

Open enrollment for the next semester of the EMCC nursing program begins April 1 and ends June 1.

