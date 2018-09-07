EMCC names new interim president

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI)- East Mississippi Community College names a new interim president just days after Dr. Rick Young announces he’s stepping down from the interim position.

The schools Director of Athletics, Dr. Randall Bradberry will serve as interim president while the search continue for a permanent campus president.

Bradberry will start those duties on Monday.

Young submitted his letter of resignation to the EMCC board of Trustees during their September 4th meeting.

The EMCC Board of Trustees will continue accepting applications until Oct. 31st for the permanent position of president.