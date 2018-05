SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College President Dr. Tom Huebner is resigning.

Our statewide news partner WTOK, confirms he will resign June 30th.

Huebner first took over EMCC in 2015. He came from Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa.

Huebner is also a finalist for the president position at Meridian Community College.