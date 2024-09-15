EMCC program offers free educational opportunities for adults

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks in Noxubee County will soon have a place to start completing their education.

East Mississippi Community College and Happy Start Learning Academy are teaming up to offer an adult education program.

“When EMCC told us that they would come and offer those services and so we said we have the facility, we will make it happen,” Gloria Jones said.

That’s how the Launch Pad program took off in Macon.

EMCC will host free classes for adults to prepare them for their G.E.D. and extra courses to build the area’s workforce.

“We want the community to know that we’re here to serve them and to help them enhance their skills and prepare for post-secondary education enrollment or the workforce,” Tshurah Dismuke said.

The classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Happy Start Learning Center. There will also be classes for college entrance exams, career-technical education, and employment.

“We want to make sure that our community has everything that we can afford for it to have. If we can do it we want to make she it is done and if we can’t do it then we partner with others to make sure that it gets done,” Jones said. “So that’s how the partnership became available.”

EMCC’s director of adult education said they were able to register around 30 people who were interested in the Launchpad program.

“I am just excited today to have our footprint back in Noxubee County,” Tammie Holmes said. “We are eager to serve the residents of Noxubee County. We believe that EMCC can be and always will be an integral part of the success of the county so we’re just excited to be able to offer this adult education program again to the residents of Noxubee County.”

Administrators know if someone has more education it changes the entire course of their life.

“There’s so much research out there that shows is somebody has a high school diploma how it increases their chances of just having a better life and better community, and increasing their skills in order to get employment or go into further training to enhance their skills,” Bronwyn Robertson said. “So, I think in a small community, I’m from a small community, I’m from Holmes County. having a high school diploma is pivotal.”

Macon’s Happy Start Learning Center will be the 5th location to offer the EMCC Launchpad program.

