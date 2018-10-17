EMCC program prepares students for workforce

MAYEW, Miss. (WCBI)- East Mississippi Community College celebrates by MI-BEST week Wednesday.

The Mississippi Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training Fall Festival, took place at the Golden Triangle Campus.

The goal of the event is to promote EMCC’s MI-BEST Program,

The program helps students get their High School Equivalency diploma, while learning workforce skills.

The director says the program is like dual enrollment.

MI-BEST kicked off at EMCC two years ago.

“While students are working on their GED, they can participate in one of our Pathway Program’s. Educational Pathway, that could be short-term, workforce training, like welding, you could be more long-term, like computer networking, or we have short term CNA programs, so it’s really a way to sort of provide students a better opportunity,” said Dr. O’Neil Wright, the EMCC Adult Edu. Director.

Since MI-BEST has been at EMCC, 84 student have completed the program.