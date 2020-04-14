EMCC responds to CMSD’s decision to cancel GTECHS contract

EMCC responded Tuesday to the Columbus Municipal School District’s decision to cancel the contract with the Early College High School.

In a statement, EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks said GTECHS is now moving from the pilot phase of the program to a sustaining school.

- Advertisement -

An agreement with the Mississippi Department of Education allowed GTECHS to become the fiscal agent for the students.

That is to say, GTECHS will be responsible for its own budget.

For the pilot phase, the Lowndes County School District served as the administrative body for the program.

Alsobrooks said this meant GTECHS faculty and staff have been employees of Lowndes County Schools and all students “technically” part of Lowndes County Schools as well.

Now each school district must determine whether or not to accept the proposed change or revert to the original model.

As WCBI previously reported, the Columbus Municipal School District elected to withdraw entirely from the program.

Alsobrooks said this decision will prevent future Columbus students from attending GTECHS and will require current students living in the Columbus school district to attend Columbus High School beginning in the fall of 2020.