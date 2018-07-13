Emerald Society Visits Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A drive up Highway 25 leads some Jackson Firefighters on a journey into their profession’s past.

The men are members of the Emerald Society, a group celebrating the brotherhood of firefighters, so what better place to visit, than a museum dedicated to the tools of their trade?

The American Heritage Big Red Fire Museum in Louisville became a meeting place for the Jackson Metro Firefighters Emerald Society on Friday.

The group formed around ten years ago to unite those passionate about serving their community.

“I was a captain on Jackson fire department, and we were housed at a station district. We had a chief with us, and me and him both had a desire to start an Emerald Society. We worked on it side-by-side at the fire station,” said Rik Hall.

Members range from active duty to retired. John Gillespie, a former firefighter, says that the club lets him stay connected to what he loves.

“I had previously been involved in the fire service. Captain Hall and I served together back in the 80’s. It was not my ultimate career but the fellowship of firefighters is long and extensive, and those ties stay with you throughout your entire life. I’ve maintained friendships and relationships with the guys,” said Gillespie.

They usually have their meetings in Jackson, but this time they took a road trip to learn more about their roots.

“It was just something that we’ve been wanting to do for a long time. It was worth coming. There was a few guys who said they couldn’t make it today, I told them, well I’ll have my camera I’ll take pictures, and we’ll use it for bait to get folks to come up here during the year. It’s awesome, awesome treasure right here,” said Hall.

For Rik Hall, the visit brings back some childhood memories.

“You know, Jackson used to have one of these old steam engines. When I was a kid it has been out of service for probably 100 years, and it was in the park, and we would play around as I was growing up as a kid. It’s cool to see things that you liked as a kid, and you grew up being around a whole lot. You’re not around this kind of stuff every day,” said Hall.

Gillespie says that this club helps members build fellowship and stay active in their community.