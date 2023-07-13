Emergency crews in Winston County rescue victims of flooding

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency crews were busy in Winston County rescuing people as water-covered cars and flooded homes.

Heavy rain pounded Winston County causing roads to wash away in some areas and putting emergency crews to work keeping the community safe.

Sheriff Jason Pugh said in 2o years of law enforcement, he’s never seen water this high.

“Not Since I’ve been in law enforcement. The last time I remember the water being this high was in the 70s,” said Pugh.

The water has closed off parts of the main highway and covered more than just roads and land.

“We’ve had several submerged vehicles and several people that have had to be evacuated from their homes,” said Pugh.

Emergency crews even had to perform a rescue mission at home on HWY 490 on Sardis Road.

Louisville Police Captain Mike Perkins said law enforcement is still monitoring the area to make sure that everyone is safe.

“We still are checking on people in houses and elderly people and we are going in and checking the house to house that has been flooded to make sure they are okay,” said Perkins.

Perkins said the water has drivers thinking twice about their decision to be on the road

“We’ve had several that have hit them at high rates of speeds and of course, they have hydroplaned. Luckily, they didn’t wreck but slow down and be aware of how deep the roads are. As I said our city maintenance, fire dept, to police dept, are checking roads to make sure they are safe to travel on,” said Perkins.

While some of the water is draining in parts of the city,

Pugh said they’ve got a long way to go.

“It may be receding a little bit here at this point. We do have a vehicle we can get to know on Poplar flat that we can remove it from the road and hopefully, we will be able to move the vehicle just to the right of us here before long. I couldn’t see it a while ago and I think I can see the top of it now so maybe we are getting some water down so we can do something,” said Pugh.

Red Cross is currently at Louisville Community Safe Room to provide needed assistance or answer questions.

The dome has been opened and will remain open for temporary shelter.

If your home or business experienced flood damage during this event Louisville and Winston County leaders ask that you to report in one of the following ways:

1. Self report with MEMA by using the following link: https://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/winstonMS/request.html

2. Call Louisville Police Department to provide name, address, and phone number (662) 773-3527

3. Contact through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/100068356336205/posts/580437707578102/?d=n

4. Or : https://www.facebook.com/100064588786557/posts/656895909806696/?d=n

