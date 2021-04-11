Emerson Family School hosts trike-a-thon for child abuse prevention month

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Bikes Not Bruises.
That was the theme of the first-ever trike-a-thon hosted by Emerson Family School in Starkville.
Organizers held the event in recognition of “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
Children brought their bikes, tricycles, motorized cars -anything with wheels- to cruise up and down the street in front of Sudduth Elementary.
Organizers say this was a fun way for families to interact and raise awareness about an important cause.
“We’re hosting this event to spread awareness and to help our families in the community to prevent child abuse,” said Veronica King, Emerson Family School.
” We work with families and we provide family parenting classes to strengthen the family so that those instances will not happen or they’ll be stronger and you know abuse will be less likely to happen,” said Roy Bell of Emerson Family School.
Emerson Family School hopes to make the trike-a-thon an annual event to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The Starkville Fire Department was also there giving tours of their newest fire engine.