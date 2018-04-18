‘Empathy Experience’ Gives Future Healthcare Workers A Sense Of What Patients Struggle With Daily

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI ) – Working with patients who have disabilities requires not only knowledge, but also a sense of empathy from the caregiver.

That was the emphasis behind an unique workshop at Tupelo’s Longtown Medical Park.

Oria Smith is finding out how hard it is to rake and sweep, if you don’t have use of an arm and your vision has been hampered by a stroke.

The Mooreville High School senior is also part of a dual enrollment program through NEMCC. She is taking some college courses that will help her become a nurse practicioner in the NICU and says it’s important to know how patients are struggling.

“We could only see a little bit and we could only use one hand while holding a cane, and a broom,” Smith said.

The Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at NMMC’s Longtown Medical Park hosted its first ever “Empathy Experience.”

High school students were outfitted with items restricting use of their arms or legs, simulating a stroke patient, or client with some form of disability. They were assisted by students in ICC’s occupational therapy assistant program.

“I hope they can see there’s more out there for the occupational therapy field, besides getting people back to work, it’s getting people back to full functioning, so they can do their daily activities and be independent on their own,” said ICC Student Rob Powell.

Ingomar High School Junior Sydney Hill found out how tough it is for a recovering stroke patient to work in a garden, and it also prompted her to count her blessings.

“Not take stuff for granted and to thank the Lord for everything He’s given us,” Hill said.

Organizers plan to make the empathy experience an annual event.

The empathy experience was held in April because it is “Occupational Therapy Month. ”